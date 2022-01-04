 Skip to main content
York man wrecked car into power fixture, wielded shotgun near Hickman, sheriff says
York man wrecked car into power fixture, wielded shotgun near Hickman, sheriff says

A York man is in jail after he drove through a residential yard, ramming trees, before crashing his truck into a power line fixture and getting out of the vehicle with a shotgun on New Year's Eve, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

Monte Robinson

Robinson

Monte Robinson, 67, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony after the incident played out late Friday night northeast of Hickman. 

Wagner said Robinson had driven his truck toward the homeowner before wrecking it into a Norris Public Power guyline, prompting the vehicle to catch fire. 

When he exited the truck, Wagner said Robinson was armed with a shotgun that he used to threaten the resident.

Wagner said Robinson refused to drop the weapon when authorities arrived. Deputies deployed a 40 mm rubber projectile to incapacitate Robinson, he said. 

Robinson was taken to Bryan West Campus for evaluation before he was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

