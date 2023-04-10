Nebraska lawmakers combining bills to avoid filibuster; city wants to use new bid structure for $35M wastewater expansion; Carter says NU will need to make hard choices for budget.
Authorities arrested a 37-year-old York man following a dramatic chase in north Lincoln early Monday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The pursuit started shortly after 1 a.m. Monday when Robert Allen fled Lincoln Police officers after they tried to pull over the stolen Dodge Caravan he was driving, the State Patrol alleged in a news release.
Lincoln Police relayed information on the Dodge to State Patrol troopers, who spotted the van speeding on Waverly Road near U.S. 77 a short time later, the agency said in the news release.
Troopers initiated another traffic stop, but Allen fled, heading south on U.S. 77 toward Lincoln, according to the news release.
Troopers rammed the minivan as Allen turned eastbound on Fletcher Avenue, but the York man regained control of the Dodge and struck another trooper's cruiser as he continued to flee south on U.S. 77, the State Patrol said.
Allen then turned east on Havelock Avenue before turning back north onto 70th Street, where troopers again rammed the van, bringing the pursuit to an end, according to the news release.
Troopers arrested the 37-year-old on suspicion of willful reckless driving, assault on a peace officer and flight to avoid arrest, among a handful of other alleged charges.
A passenger, a 27-year-old Shelton woman, was also taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of drug possession, the State Patrol said.
Troopers took both Allen and the Shelton woman to the Lancaster County jail.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
