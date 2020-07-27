York couple accused of bringing 5-month-old child along in the car during robbery in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A York couple was arrested Sunday night after they were involved in a robbery in Lincoln, while their 5-month-old child was in the car, police said.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 7 p.m. Sunday police were called to the area just west of Bryan West Campus, about several people fighting and learned it was connected to a robbery.

She said police learned that a man had just gone into the House of Glass Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., and pulled a gun, taking two iPhones and cash.

A woman who works there and witnesses chased the thief, caught him about two blocks south and got back the cash, Spilker said. She said he'd ditched the phones.

As they confronted him, a woman got out of a car and punched the owner in the face, Spilker said. Police arrived and arrested 19-year-olds Paulino Cervantes Villanueva on suspicion of robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony and child neglect, and Hayley Escobar on suspicion of accessory to the robbery.

She said Escobar had been waiting in a car for Villanueva, with their 5-month-old child.

