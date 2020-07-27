You are the owner of this article.
York couple accused of bringing 5-month-old child along in the car during robbery in Lincoln
York couple accused of bringing 5-month-old child along in the car during robbery in Lincoln

A York couple was arrested Sunday night after they were involved in a robbery in Lincoln, while their 5-month-old child was in the car, police said.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 7 p.m. Sunday police were called to the area just west of Bryan West Campus, about several people fighting and learned it was connected to a robbery. 

She said police learned that a man had just gone into the House of Glass Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., and pulled a gun, taking two iPhones and cash.

A woman who works there and witnesses chased the thief, caught him about two blocks south and got back the cash, Spilker said. She said he'd ditched the phones. 

As they confronted him, a woman got out of a car and punched the owner in the face, Spilker said. Police arrived and arrested 19-year-olds Paulino Cervantes Villanueva on suspicion of robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony and child neglect, and Hayley Escobar on suspicion of accessory to the robbery. 

She said Escobar had been waiting in a car for Villanueva, with their 5-month-old child.

Paulino Villanueva

Hayley Escobar

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

