The serial urinator of York County — the 38-year-old who did so much damage to an interstate rest area the state had to close it at night — will spend the next two months behind bars.
Timothy J. Welch of Benedict was sentenced to 60 days in jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempted criminal mischief. He was also ordered to pay $580 in restitution, according to court records.
Welch and Victoria M. Gilbert, 29, were arrested in early February after a five-week vandalism spree that started Dec. 26 in the women’s restroom of the westbound rest area along Interstate 80 near York.
The state Department of Transportation told investigators it was hit three nights in a row, the perpetrator soaking the walls, sinks and toilet paper rolls with urine. When the state started closing that rest area at night, the damage appeared at the eastbound rest area, which was targeted about 10 times.
The two were caught after the state installed a hidden camera near the rest area’s entrance.
Gilbert earlier pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, and was sentenced to $500 in restitution, two days in jail and six months of probation, with the possibility of 10 more days in jail.