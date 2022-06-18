York County attorney removed after losing lawsuit against county in effort to block it

Then, the case moved to federal court. On May 27, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard vacated the injunction and dismissed Lyons' lawsuit.
In his decision, Gerrard said the question here was whether a person appointed to the vacated or unelected office of county attorney also accedes to the title of county officer?
Lyons and the Nebraska County Attorneys Association, which wasn't part of the case but supplied a friend-of-the-court brief because of its strong interest in the general subject at issue, argued that there was no distinction between an elected and appointed county attorney.
"But that argument is not accurate on its face," the judge wrote. "An elected county attorney is chosen by the electors in the county."
Gerrard said state law provides that an appointed county attorney gains the office by way of a contract with the county board, and that contract specifies the terms and conditions.
"Legislative protection for an elected county officer preserves the will of the voters from what may potentially be an arbitrary political removal. But that interest is not present when an appointed officeholder is removed by the same body that appointed him, and defined the terms and conditions of his appointment pursuant to a contract, in the first place," he said.
At a meeting May 31, four days after the decision, the board voted unanimously to terminate Lyons effective immediately.
At a special meeting last week, they appointed Gary Olson to serve in the role until the end of the year.
He is the lone candidate running for the position in November.
Lyons, who did not challenge Olson for York County Attorney, continues to work as the Clay County Attorney.
