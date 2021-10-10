YikYak's revival at UNL comes with criminal investigation into threat, court records show

"That's a good life lesson to have in a lot of areas," he continued. "Don't do anything in your life that you wouldn't want to see on the front page of the newspaper."

The student told police the posts were intended to net laughs and upvotes on YikYak, according to the affidavit. He consented to a digital download of his phone's contents, where police found that he told a group of his friends he'd been banned from the app for making too many "sus posts" — slang for suspect or alarming — according to the warrant.

It's unclear if the student will actually be charged with a crime. Fehringer declined to comment directly on the case, instead speaking in generalities about what the app's prominent role on campus means for the police department — and for the students who use it.

Fehringer said UNL police don't monitor the app — or any social media channels — with any degree of regularity, in part because staff levels don't allow for it. He said they investigate threats and internet-based concerns only when they're first reported to the department.