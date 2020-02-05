41-year-old woman left her car after rear-ending car at 27th and Capitol Parkway, police say

Police say they arrested a 41-year-old Lincoln woman Tuesday night for felony drunk driving after she rear-ended a vehicle at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.
Officer Erin Spilker said Angela Wilkason left her Ford Escape behind after hitting a Mazda sedan stopped on 27th Street at the light at about 9:30 p.m., pushing the Mazda into a Hyundai Santa Fe.
When officers found Wilkason nearby at 27th and B, she showed signs of impairment, Spilker said. She said witnesses identified her as the driver.
She said Wilkason’s blood-alcohol content tested at .281, more than three times the legal limit to drive, and her license had been revoked due to previous DUI convictions.
Police arrested Wilkason on suspicion of third-offense, aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving during revocation and negligent driving.
