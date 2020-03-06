24-year-old woman gets 15 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy in Lincoln

A 24-year-old Lincoln woman has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamine in the area.

Linzy Swisher pleaded guilty. Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf sentenced her Tuesday to the prison time, plus 10 years of supervised release.

On Nov. 19, 2018, Swisher was on parole on a state prison sentence and living in Lincoln when two parole officers arrived at her apartment to conduct a compliance check.

A search of her apartment near 10th and G streets turned up 3 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,000 in cash, police say in court records. She was on parole on a meth charge at the time.

