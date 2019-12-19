19-year-old woman critically injured in south Lincoln crash, police say

Police say a 19-year-old woman went to a Lincoln hospital Wednesday afternoon with life-threatening injuries after crashing into an oncoming car near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Officer Erin Spilker said the driver, identified in the accident report as Breanna Sahs, was heading south in a Pontiac Grand Am on 40th Street between Pine Lake and Yankee Hill Road before crossing the center median and hitting a northbound Chevy Silverado pickup.
You have free articles remaining.
The other driver, 28-year-old Levi Davenport of Lincoln, wasn’t injured in the crash at 5:15 p.m.
Both cars were totaled.
Spilker said it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the teenager to cross the median. She said no citations have been issued yet, and the investigation is ongoing.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger