23-year-old Waverly man’s injuries remain life-threatening, police say

Lincoln police say a 23-year-old Waverly man’s injuries remain life-threatening after a beating in a downtown parking garage early New Year’s Day.
Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just after 2 a.m. on the fourth floor of the University Square parking garage, 101 N. 14th St.
The victim and a friend had been in an altercation with others on the elevator who thought they were being too loud. Spilker said alcohol is believed to have been a likely factor.
The Waverly man was left with a significant head injury. Spilker said Thursday that police were going through video surveillance in an attempt to identify the man who assaulted him.
She asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
