Shooting North 7th Street and Fletcher Ave.

North Seventh Street south of Fletcher Avenue remains closed for an investigation into a shooting on Monday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Sunday evening, Lincoln police said early Monday.

Police were called to the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue on a report of gunshots just after 10 p.m.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the teenager had been a backseat passenger in a vehicle when he was shot on the street near The Fairways at Lincoln apartment complex, which comes to a dead end at Interstate 80.

Bliemeister said two other males in the car drove the victim to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, where they stopped and tried to get help for the boy. An employee called 911, sending emergency crews to the pharmacy parking lot.

There, CPR was performed before the boy was was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died, police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Bliemeister said they have the vehicle in which he was shot but don’t yet know how many shots struck it or if there were multiple shooters or if the shots were fired at the boy or he was struck as a result of random gunfire.

“The events that preceded it are really what we’re interested in,” the police chief said Monday.

He said they were working to interview not only the two others in the vehicle, but also others who live in the area to try to piece together what happened.

Bliemeister said there was nothing to indicate this was a retaliatory shooting but cautioned that the investigation was just beginning.

He said investigators and crime scene technicians are working the scene on Seventh Street, south of Fletcher Avenue in northwest Lincoln, and have recovered shell casings. The road remains closed.

"The release of extensive details at this time may jeopardize the integrity of this ongoing investigation," police said in a news release.

Bliemeister asked anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

“Right now we need the public’s assistance,” he said.

Bliemeister said they have recovered video from multiple locations and will be processing and reviewing it as well.

