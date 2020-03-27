63-year-old State Penitentiary inmate dies

A 63-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has died.
A prison spokeswoman said John Funaro's caused of death hasn't yet been determined but is believed to have been natural causes. He died just after 11 a.m. Friday.
Laura Strimple said Funaro was serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for charges out of Webster and Buffalo counties that included multiple counts for theft and burglary. He started his sentence Aug. 1, 2016.
She said Funaro had been treated for long-term medical conditions.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
