You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
25-year-old semi driver dies in I-80 crash with another semi near Air Park exit; weather a factor
View Comments
breaking top story

25-year-old semi driver dies in I-80 crash with another semi near Air Park exit; weather a factor

{{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Hastings man died in a collision of two semis late Thursday on Interstate 80 near the Northwest 48th Street exit.

A preliminary investigation showed that Tanner Bramman, of Hastings, and Bradley Moss, 49, of Aurora, were both driving eastbound about 10:40 p.m. when they lost control of their vehicles because of adverse weather conditions and collided in the median, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Bramman died at the scene of the crash, while Moss wasn't injured. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Interstate 80 eastbound was shut down for three hours, and one lane of westbound traffic was closed for five hours. All lanes are now open.

The Lancaster County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Bramman was driving a semi with tandem trailers for Old Dominion Freight Line, and Moss was behind the wheel of a semi with tandem trailers for XPO Logistics Inc.

Emergency logo 2016
View Comments
0
0
2
22
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News