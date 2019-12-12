70-year-old Oregon man accused of trafficking marijuana

A 70-year-old Oregon man stopped Wednesday on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln faces a drug charge after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies allegedly found 106 pounds of marijuana in his car.
Prosecutors on Thursday charged Randy Kluting, of Grants Pass, Oregon, with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy stopped him for following too closely and driving on the shoulder. During the stop, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the Cadillac. A search turned up the drugs in vacuum-sealed bags in the backseat and in the trunk, according to court records.