70-year-old Oregon man accused of trafficking marijuana

A 70-year-old Oregon man stopped Wednesday on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln faces a drug charge after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies allegedly found 106 pounds of marijuana in his car.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy stopped him for following too closely and driving on the shoulder. During the stop, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the Cadillac. A search turned up the drugs in vacuum-sealed bags in the backseat and in the trunk, according to court records.