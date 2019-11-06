Lincoln police say an officer’s hands and arms were left bloody Tuesday night after a man stabbed at him with a set of keys while trying to drive away as he was being arrested.
Police ended up arresting Trevor Wright, 27 of Lincoln, on suspicion of resisting arrest, third-degree assault on an officer, fleeing arrest and possession of a controlled substance, among other allegations.
Sgt. Angela Sands said officers were trying to arrest Wright on a warrant near First and O streets at 9 p.m. when he jumped into a vehicle to try to drive away. She said the officer’s hands and arms were cut and stabbed by a set of keys after he leaned into the vehicle.
Sands said Wright ultimately was Tased before traveling a short distance and getting stuck trying to drive over an embankment. She said he was checked at the hospital before going to jail. The officer refused treatment.
