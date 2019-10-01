{{featured_button_text}}

A 32-year-old man was stabbed Monday afternoon after getting into an altercation at a downtown bar, police say.

Officer Angela Sands said Lincoln police and fire and rescue workers responded to the northwest corner of O Street and Antelope Valley Parkway at 5:30 p.m. Monday and discovered a man there had been stabbed in the back with a knife.

She said he was taken to the hospital, where the wound required stitches.

Sands said police would be following up with the victim to try to learn where he had been drinking in an effort to determine who stabbed him.

