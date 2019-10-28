{{featured_button_text}}

A 37-year-old man ended up in a scramble over a gun and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Friday night after going to a park to meet a woman he had met on social media, police say.

Officer Angela Sands said the Lincoln man went to Lakeview Park at Northwest 20th and West Q streets in the Capitol Beach area at about 9:15 p.m. to meet a woman. As he was talking to her, he heard a male voice, turned around and saw a man with a gun behind him.

Sands said as they struggled over the gun, the 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach. She said he had multiple injuries, including cuts on his chin and wounds to his hand and stomach. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are following up on leads, she said.

