A 24-year-old Colorado man was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Daniel Dmitruk, of Northglenn, was thrown from a Humvee and died at the scene in the 3300 block of West Mill Road.
The military Humvee was being driven by a 16-year-old, Matthew Matveyuk, of Velikie Luki, Russia, who had been visiting the area with his family.
Four of his siblings were in the vehicle, ranging in age from 5 to 20. Two of them, a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, are in critical condition.
They and three others in the backseat, including Dmitruk, were thrown from the Humvee when the 16-year-old driver lost control on the gravel road and rolled into the north ditch of West Mill Road.
Wagner said they believe inexperienced driving may have been what led to the crash.