25-year-old man gets more prison time for second reported sexual assault

An Oklahoma man serving a 13- to 18-year prison sentence in Nebraska for attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old Lincoln girl got nine to 14 years more last week for sexually assaulting a second victim years earlier.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte sentenced Brandon L. Blake, 25, last week.

In March, Blake was sentenced in the first case, which came to light after the girl disclosed to an officer that she had been getting threats from him on social media, which prompted an investigation into their relationship.

Blake later admitted to investigators that he'd had sex with the girl and pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault.

Under Nebraska law, she was too young to consent.

A second allegation came out about two months after Blake's arrest in the initial case. A 17-year-old boy told a therapist he had been sexually assaulted in 2012 or 2013 when he was in fifth or sixth grade. He said Blake, who was six years older, had threatened to stab him if he told anyone about it.

Blake ultimately pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault for it. Last week, he also was sentenced to a year and a half to three years more for assault by a confined person. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

