36-year-old man busted for drugs after he returned for meth he’d left behind, Lincoln police say

Police released this photo of the meth found.
These items were found by a cashier at Target.
Police arrested a 36-year-old man Monday night after he allegedly brought a small case with almost an ounce of methamphetamine into a Lincoln store and accidentally left it behind.
Thomas Gaster was booked on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating drug laws.
Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the Target near 48th and O streets just before 9 p.m. after an employee discovered the drugs in a large pencil box that looks like a mini briefcase.
She said Gaster had been in line to make a purchase but told the cashier he forgot his wallet in the car. When it looked like he wasn't going to return, the clerk gathered the merchandise to restock it and the box fell out. Employees opened the case and found what they believed to be meth.
They locked it in a store safe until officers arrived. Spilker said inside it, police found 26 grams, just short of an ounce, of methamphetamine in two clear plastic bags, several empty small bags, money and a scale.
She said police arrested Gaster after he returned to the store looking for the case.
