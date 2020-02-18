You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
36-year-old man busted for drugs after he returned for meth he’d left behind, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

36-year-old man busted for drugs after he returned for meth he’d left behind, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 36-year-old man Monday night after he allegedly brought a small case with almost an ounce of methamphetamine into a Lincoln store and accidentally left it behind.

Thomas Gaster was booked on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating drug laws.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the Target near 48th and O streets just before 9 p.m. after an employee discovered the drugs in a large pencil box that looks like a mini briefcase.

Thomas Gaster

Thomas Gaster

She said Gaster had been in line to make a purchase but told the cashier he forgot his wallet in the car. When it looked like he wasn't going to return, the clerk gathered the merchandise to restock it and the box fell out. Employees opened the case and found what they believed to be meth.

They locked it in a store safe until officers arrived. Spilker said inside it, police found 26 grams, just short of an ounce, of methamphetamine in two clear plastic bags, several empty small bags, money and a scale.

She said police arrested Gaster after he returned to the store looking for the case.

Troopers find 100 pounds of marijuana, meth during motorist assist
Police: Drive-by shooting causes damage to home in south Lincoln

Today's jail mugshots

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News