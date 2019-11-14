A 36-year-old Lincoln man has been brought back from Memphis, Tennessee, to face a child sexual assault charge here.
The Lancaster County Attorney's office charged Jimmy Conley Jr., of Lincoln, in July with first-degree sexual assault of a child, which carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison if he's convicted.
In court Thursday, a judge set his bond at $150,000 and ordered him not to have contact with the victim or any child under 18.
In court records, Police Investigator Michael Barry said in March 2016, an officer was sent to Bryan East on a disturbance in the room of a 16-year-old girl who had given birth two days earlier.
The girl told a nurse the father, Conley, was refusing to leave and give her back the child. He was gone by the time police arrived.
Police made several attempts to talk with the teen about Conley, but she wouldn't allow DNA testing to be done in 2016.
Barry later learned from the county attorney's office, in January 2019, that paternity testing had been done in an effort to collect child support from Conley and confirmed he was the father.
In June, the girl told police she and Conley had sex twice in 2015, when she was 15, after they met at a house party in Lincoln. In Nebraska, 16 is the age of consent.
