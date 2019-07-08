Lancaster County prosecutors have accused a 91-year-old Arkansas man of sexually assaulting a teenage Lincoln girl in the 1990s, according to court records.
James F. Kennedy of Rogers faces one count of first-degree sexual assault, a felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The girl, who knew Kennedy, told Lincoln Police in April the abuse occurred between October 1993 and December 1997, all while she was younger than 15, according to a police report.
She told investigators she had been told to keep the incidents a secret and that no one would believe her, the report said.
This year, she felt the need to confront him about the abuse and recorded telephone conversations with him in which he admitted to the sexual abuse, police said in the report.
Kennedy had not been arrested Monday, according to jail and court records.