Lincoln police arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln man Friday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault for allegedly coercing a woman into sex by threatening to release intimate photos of her.
Aric A. Nicholas hadn’t yet been charged Tuesday morning.
Officer Angela Sands said multiple women reported meeting Nicholas online where he went by an alias, Darrelle Taylor.
The victims told police he obtained videos or photos of them in a state of undress or in other compromising sexual positions without their consent and then threatened to release them if they didn’t give him sexual favors or valuable items.
One of the women, a 25-year-old, met Nicholas four or five times before reporting it to police, Sands said.
She said police are investigating if others may have been coerced into sex with him.
Sands said Nicholas was on probation in Colorado for a 2017 sex assault arrest and had a similar arrest in Washington.
