23-year-old man accused of assaulting four jail guards at Lancaster County jail
23-year-old man accused of assaulting four jail guards at Lancaster County jail

A 23-year-old man faces four felonies for allegedly assaulting jail guards on Sunday.

Prosecutors charged Kolby Bearden with second-degree assault and three counts of third-degree assault on an officer.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Jarid Freyermuth said shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday he went to the Lancaster County Correctional Center at 3801 W. O St. on a report of an assault on correctional officers.

One of the officers told Freyermuth that Bearden had refused to lock down after a disturbance involving another inmate. Bearden allegedly punched two correctional officers during a struggle to restrain him.

While being taken to a holding cell, Bearden allegedly kicked a third officer.

While Freyermuth was filling out paperwork at the jail, he learned of a fourth officer Bearden assaulted in the infirmary when Bearden grabbed the officer by the throat and tried to strike him with his portable radio microphone.

All of the guards complained of minor injuries.

Bearden was in the county jail for violating his probation on a third-degree assault charge pleaded down from assault by a confined person for an assault on an inmate in April.

And, in November, prosecutors charged him with assault by a confined person for a fight with another inmate last month.

