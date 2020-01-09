You are the owner of this article.
20-year-old Lincoln woman reports ‘stalker' walked into her home, police say
20-year-old Lincoln woman reports 'stalker' walked into her home, police say

Lincoln police say they arrested a 36-year-old man for trespassing Wednesday morning after he walked into a woman’s home.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 20-year-old Lincoln woman called police shortly after 9 a.m. saying her “stalker” had just gotten in her home near 31st and C streets. She was able to push the man, whom she had met casually a week earlier, out of her front door. She didn’t know his name or where he lived.

Derrick J. Kunkel

Police in the area spotted a man matching the description she gave near 32nd and A. When they approached, he ran across traffic along Normal Boulevard, where an officer tackled him to the ground, Spilker said. After a short struggle, the man was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

He refused to give a name, so he was booked into jail as John Doe, while police and the jail worked to confirm his identity. He was later identified as Derrick J. Kunkel, 36, from Illinois.

