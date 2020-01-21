37-year-old Lincoln woman left with serious injuries after falling from bridge near Waverly, sheriff says

A 37-year-old Lincoln woman injured when she fell off a bridge southeast of Waverly early Sunday morning has been transferred to an Omaha hospital, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
He said just after 1 a.m. deputies were called to a bridge at the end of a dead-end street at 176th Street and McKelvie Road about a woman who had fallen 27 feet to the ice below.
Wagner said she had gone there with friends to drink and look at the stars.
He said the woman first was flown by helicopter to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln before she was transferred on Monday due to her serious injuries.