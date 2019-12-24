45-year-old Lincoln man wanted in connection to first-degree assault in October

Police are looking for a 45-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly left a man with a broken rib, fractured vertebra and a head injury Oct. 5.
Jeffrey L. Daniels Sr. is accused of first-degree assault for what happened at an apartment near 11th and G streets that afternoon.
Officer Nichole Loos said a neighbor had heard fighting coming from the apartment all day. When she went to ask for it to stop, she saw a stranger leave and her neighbor lying on his living room floor in a pool of blood.
At a hospital, the victim needed six staples to close a cut on the top of his head, and his eyes were swollen shut, Loos said.
He later told police he had been drinking with Daniels, his cousin, when Daniels started to punch and kick him for an unknown reason.
Monday, a warrant went out for Daniels' arrest.