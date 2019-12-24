You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
45-year-old Lincoln man wanted in connection to first-degree assault in October
View Comments
editor's pick

45-year-old Lincoln man wanted in connection to first-degree assault in October

{{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking for a 45-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly left a man with a broken rib, fractured vertebra and a head injury Oct. 5.

Jeffrey L. Daniels Sr. is accused of first-degree assault for what happened at an apartment near 11th and G streets that afternoon.

Officer Nichole Loos said a neighbor had heard fighting coming from the apartment all day. When she went to ask for it to stop, she saw a stranger leave and her neighbor lying on his living room floor in a pool of blood.

At a hospital, the victim needed six staples to close a cut on the top of his head, and his eyes were swollen shut, Loos said. 

He later told police he had been drinking with Daniels, his cousin, when Daniels started to punch and kick him for an unknown reason. 

Monday, a warrant went out for Daniels' arrest.

Police logo 2017
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News