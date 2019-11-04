A 66-year-old Lincoln man was critically injured in a fall Sunday afternoon, police say.
Sgt. Angela Sands said police and rescue workers were called to 29th and F streets at 12:20 p.m. The man had been helping to install trusses on a garage there when the scaffolding he was on tipped over. He fell and struck his head on the concrete and the trusses landed on him, Sands said.
She said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t name the man.