A 20-year-old Lincoln man drove himself to Bryan East Campus Wednesday night with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Officer Angela Sands said police got called after he showed up at the hospital at 7:35 p.m.

She said the man didn’t give police much information, but did say it happened somewhere on Y Street in Lincoln. Sands said he told police he was walking to his car when he heard a bang and was shot in the arm.

Injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

