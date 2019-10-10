A 20-year-old Lincoln man drove himself to Bryan East Campus Wednesday night with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Officer Angela Sands said police got called after he showed up at the hospital at 7:35 p.m.
She said the man didn’t give police much information, but did say it happened somewhere on Y Street in Lincoln. Sands said he told police he was walking to his car when he heard a bang and was shot in the arm.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: IXTABALAN, MEGAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/22/1987 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 16:05:25 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: LEE, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/12/1954 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 15:53:12 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: ARENDS, BROOKE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/11/1994 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 15:45:28 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $500-$1,500 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: DALUCA, CODY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1982 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 15:32:35 Charges: CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: STUTHEIT, TYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/14/1986 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 14:31:52 Charges: VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: CHAMBERLIN, DWIGHT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/16/1995 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 14:16:55 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: FARNSWORTH, LONNIE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/28/1941 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 14:07:16 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: GEHLE, ROMULUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/04/1976 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 13:37:03 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: BRADLEY, DAVID Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/05/1954 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 12:41:12 Charges: POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: OCHIENG, TIFFANY Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/24/1984 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 12:27:45 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: CERVANTES, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/04/1981 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 12:22:06 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: BULLION, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/25/1982 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 12:07:13 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: ALBRO, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/14/1989 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 11:43:01 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (10-28G) (F1D) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRIVE DURING REVOC-SUBSQ OFF (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: GOUGE, LAURA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 09/13/1988 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 10:26:52 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: LEWIS, ANTHONY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1997 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 10:15:24 Charges: TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: DURAN, DANIEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/26/1992 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 10:04:58 Charges: POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4) PRS REVOKED COUNTY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: GARCIA, DAVID Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/29/1988 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 09:37:18 Charges: ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: CLARK, ANGELINA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 02/18/1988 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 03:53:17 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) MAKE FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER (M) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: LASSEN, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1975 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 02:03:01 Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: WESTERLIN, MELINDA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/01/1973 Booking Time: 10/09/2019 / 01:17:35 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/15/1979 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 23:56:58 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: CORTEZ, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/21/1990 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 22:51:11 Charges: OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) PEDESTRIAN CROSSING OTHER THAN CROSSWALK (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: DOWNEY, MARK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/09/1964 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 21:30:05 Charges: NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: MCCOY, RAE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/29/1986 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 21:14:28 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: HILL, SAMANTHA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/12/1983 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 21:07:46 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: BURTON, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/17/1986 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 16:54:01 Charges: REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: CAVE, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/13/1990 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 15:54:46 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: ASHMORE, LINDA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/24/1969 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 13:58:01 Charges: CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: LUKASSEN, KURTIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/04/1974 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 13:45:18 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-10-2019
Last, First Name: HARRIS, BAYLEE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/19/1998 Booking Time: 10/08/2019 / 10:05:17 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) CONTRIBUTE TO DELINQ OF CHILD UNDER 18 (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger.