58-year-old Lincoln man scared off robber who had a knife, police say

Lincoln police say a 58-year-old man scared off a would-be robber with a knife who approached him near 20th and J streets early Sunday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the victim said he had just dropped someone off in the 600 block of South 20th Street and was sitting in his vehicle with the door open at around 3:30 a.m. when a man in his 20s came up to him holding a knife.

She said he told police the stranger demanded money, then hit him once in the face. When the 58-year-old man got out of his car to confront the stranger, he took off without getting anything.

Spilker said the investigation into the robbery attempt is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact police.

