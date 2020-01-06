58-year-old Lincoln man scared off robber who had a knife, police say

Lincoln police say a 58-year-old man scared off a would-be robber with a knife who approached him near 20th and J streets early Sunday.
Officer Erin Spilker said the victim said he had just dropped someone off in the 600 block of South 20th Street and was sitting in his vehicle with the door open at around 3:30 a.m. when a man in his 20s came up to him holding a knife.
She said he told police the stranger demanded money, then hit him once in the face. When the 58-year-old man got out of his car to confront the stranger, he took off without getting anything.
Spilker said the investigation into the robbery attempt is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact police.
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-06-2020
Last, First Name: KEMPSTON, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1985 Booking Time: 01/05/2020 / 17:37:56 Charges:
CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON-2ND/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: MEYER, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/25/1970 Booking Time: 01/05/2020 / 16:31:20
Charges:
Last, First Name: LLOYD, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/29/1959 Booking Time: 01/05/2020 / 16:16:26 Charges:
HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3)
Last, First Name: MARTI, JONATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/23/1992 Booking Time: 01/05/2020 / 14:20:16 Charges:
DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE, FIRST OFFENSE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Last, First Name: BOYD, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1955 Booking Time: 01/05/2020 / 13:03:58 Charges:
LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Last, First Name: PICKINPAUGH, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/15/1985 Booking Time: 01/05/2020 / 12:45:25 Charges:
RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A)
Last, First Name: PETTET, KENNETH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1989 Booking Time: 01/05/2020 / 10:31:42 Charges:
MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
Last, First Name: FLEMING, JACKSON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/26/1993 Booking Time: 01/05/2020 / 02:05:27 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: THOMPSON, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/16/2000 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 23:12:08 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Last, First Name: FAILOR, ALEXANDER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/03/1990 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 22:58:25 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: EUBANK, CAIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/02/1993 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 21:14:55 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: BOWEN, JASSON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/06/1987 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 20:13:36 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1)
Last, First Name: COTTEN, SHAILEE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 09/27/1997 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 19:58:47 Charges:
IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) DISTURBING PEACE BY FIGHTING (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Last, First Name: JERGENSEN, BRANDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/14/1994 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 19:30:48 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: GARCIA, GUSTAVO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/22/1984 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 17:21:39 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: DANIELS, ERIC Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 09/17/1987 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 16:01:15 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Last, First Name: GARCIA, RYAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/13/1995 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 15:07:47 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Last, First Name: CLASEN, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1976 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 14:31:46 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) DEPOSIT LITTER UPON A PUBLIC PLACE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
Last, First Name: HOOVER, JACK Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/09/1994 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 09:51:39 Charges:
MANF/DEL/POS CON SUBS W/INT DEL(SCD 4,5 DRG) (F3A) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Last, First Name: GIDDINGS, RACHEL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/18/1980 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 07:39:18 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Last, First Name: DECOTEAU, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/17/1980 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 03:33:16 Charges:
DUI-3RD >.15 (F3A) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3)
Last, First Name: QUINTERO, MARCOS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/15/1992 Booking Time: 01/04/2020 / 03:21:21 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Last, First Name: MAREZ, ROBERT Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/28/1984 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 21:27:31 Charges:
INJURE OR DESTROY CITY PERSONAL PROPERTY (M)
Last, First Name: SCHMIDT, BILLIE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1974 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 21:19:44
Charges:
Last, First Name: THOMPSON, FARREN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/12/1987 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 21:08:02 Charges:
NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) REFUSE PRELIM TEST (M5) DISOBEY TRAFFIC STOP LIGHT (I) FAIL TO DISPLAY TWO LICENSE PLATES (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 2ND OFF (M1) DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW)
Last, First Name: MCGARITY, MARCHLLE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/25/1983 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 20:44:29 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Last, First Name: TROSPER, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/31/1982 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 18:36:30 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Last, First Name: POLYANSKY, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/30/1989 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 17:00:11 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CONTEMPT OF COURT -WITNESS FAIL APPEAR (M3) COUNTY CONTEMPT WARRANT (M) DUI-.08 BLOOD-3RD OFF (MW)
Last, First Name: WALKER, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/28/1983 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 16:24:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Last, First Name: KYLES, DENOTTA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 05/27/1969 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 16:02:59 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Last, First Name: HOLKA, JEFFREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/01/1989 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 15:33:07 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) PROB REV/SENT COU (M) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 1 MISD(M2) (M2) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Last, First Name: WATKINS, CARSON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/08/1978 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 14:20:30 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, FIRST OFFENSE (M)
Last, First Name: RUMMEL, KEVIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/15/1975 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 12:00:59 Charges:
CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Last, First Name: SIMMONS, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/21/1988 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 09:50:41 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Last, First Name: BEENBLOSSOM, NICKI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/29/1969 Booking Time: 01/03/2020 / 09:48:04 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
