Dozens of Dijah Ybarra's friends and family squeezed into the Lancaster County courtroom and an overflow crowd lined the hallway as the man who stabbed her to death pleaded no contest to her murder.
Neland Gray Jr., 22, will face 20 to life for second-degree murder and up to 50 years more for use of a deadly weapon for the New Year's Eve killing at his sentencing Nov. 26.
He had been set to go to trial later this month before Tuesday's plea agreement, which took a first-degree murder charge and automatic life sentence off the table.
Gray said little during the afternoon hearing, aside from confirming that he wanted to waive his right and quietly saying "no contest" when asked how he wished to plead.
It was just one more frustration for Shaylee Ybarra, Dijah Ybarra's mother, who said she wanted to hear him say he was guilty.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers outlined the facts behind the charges, giving the judge a graphic description of how Gray repeatedly had stabbed at the 21-year-old woman in the driver's seat of her Chevy Impala using a purple handled steak knife he'd taken earlier that night from his mother's house.
Mathers said an older couple who live in the 1900 block of Montclair Drive called 911 after finding her, bloody, lying near the curb shortly after 7 that night.
Rescue workers found stab wounds all over her body. She died at a Lincoln hospital at 7:38 p.m.
Family sobbed, their arms around each other, as Mathers described the events.
Gray turned himself in to police the next morning, after investigators worked through the night to identify the victim and find her two young sons.
The scene was just a block from the house where Jessica Brandon, 36, was fatally shot during a home invasion in July 2018.
