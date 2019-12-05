You are the owner of this article.
76-year-old Lincoln man lost $4,800 in phone scam, police say
76-year-old Lincoln man lost $4,800 in phone scam, police say

Police are warning to be on the alert for phone scams, on the heels of a 76-year-old Lincoln man losing $4,800.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the man reported the fraud to police late Wednesday morning. Someone posing as a Microsoft employee said his account had accidentally been overcharged and that his bank account would be frozen unless he bought gift cards and provided the card numbers and codes. So the man did.

Bonkiewicz said to be aware of this and similar frauds, where scammers say there’s a family member in jail who needs money or a warrant out for your arrest if you don’t pay to clear it up. He said law enforcement isn't ever going to do that.

And buying gift cards isn’t something a legitimate business asks customers to do.

