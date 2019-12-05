76-year-old Lincoln man lost $4,800 in phone scam, police say

Police are warning to be on the alert for phone scams, on the heels of a 76-year-old Lincoln man losing $4,800.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the man reported the fraud to police late Wednesday morning. Someone posing as a Microsoft employee said his account had accidentally been overcharged and that his bank account would be frozen unless he bought gift cards and provided the card numbers and codes. So the man did.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonkiewicz said to be aware of this and similar frauds, where scammers say there’s a family member in jail who needs money or a warrant out for your arrest if you don’t pay to clear it up. He said law enforcement isn't ever going to do that.

And buying gift cards isn’t something a legitimate business asks customers to do.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.