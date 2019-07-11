A Lincoln man was killed and another was injured after a one-vehicle rollover crash south of Eagle on July 6.
Wyatt Socha, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene after being thrown from the vehicle. The other occupant, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. as the two were heading eastbound on County Road B at Nebraska 43.
Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt and alcohol may have been a factor, the Otoe County Sheriff's Office said.