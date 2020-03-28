44-year-old Lincoln man killed in hit-and-run near East Campus

A Lincoln man was killed in a hit-and-run near UNL's East Campus on Saturday night, according to Lincoln Police.
Capt. Todd Kocian said a vehicle struck the 44-year-old pedestrian near the intersection of 38th and Holdrege streets before fleeing the scene at about 9:30 p.m.
Kocian said police are looking for a lighter-colored, four-door Nissan. The accident was unrelated to a number of other hit-and-runs in the city Saturday.
Holdrege Street from Dairy Store Drive to 40th Street will be closed through the early morning hours as police continue to investigate.
