44-year-old Lincoln man killed in hit-and-run near East Campus

A Lincoln man was killed in a hit-and-run near UNL's East Campus on Saturday night, according to Lincoln Police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capt. Todd Kocian said a vehicle struck the 44-year-old pedestrian near the intersection of 38th and Holdrege streets before fleeing the scene at about 9:30 p.m.

Kocian said police are looking for a lighter-colored, four-door Nissan. The accident was unrelated to a number of other hit-and-runs in the city Saturday.

Holdrege Street from Dairy Store Drive to 40th Street will be closed through the early morning hours as police continue to investigate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 18 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.