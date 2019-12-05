20-year-old Lincoln man gets federal prison time for cyberstalking

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for cyberstalking.

Alec R. Eiland pleaded guilty.

According to FBI investigators, Eiland used social media accounts to harass, threaten and stalk two women who rejected his romantic advances.

In a plea agreement, prosecutors said he sent an Instagram message threatening to rape one woman if she didn't kill herself and posted her photo and contact information and invited solicitations for sex.

A second woman said Eiland was sending her messages insisting she send him nude photos or he would rape her significant other, his other victim, or put a car bomb on her vehicle.

One of the women alerted the FBI on Sept. 23, 2018, prompting the investigation that led the FBI to interview Eiland on Nov. 7, 2018.

He was charged with the felonies three days later.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Eiland on Thursday to the prison time, plus three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay restitution of $1,822.

