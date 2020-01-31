43-year-old Lincoln man charged with generating child porn for pictures of 13-year-old girl

A 43-year-old Lincoln man is accused of generating child pornography for pictures he allegedly took of a 13-year-old girl that police discovered after they heard him talking to the girl in jail calls.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Anthony Labrillo on Friday, and County Judge Rodney Reuter set his bond at $500,000.

Lincoln police arrested Labrillo on Wednesday afternoon. In an affidavit for his arrest, Sgt. Jarrod Wood said while monitoring calls Labrillo had made Jan. 20, while he was at the Lancaster County jail on a meth charge, Wood heard conversations of a sexual nature between Labrillo and the girl.

In a forensic interview two days later, the girl disclosed having a relationship with Labrillo.

Wood said police got a search warrant to look at Labrillo's phone as part of the drug case and alleged they found 11 photos of the girl in various states of undress.

