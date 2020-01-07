24-year-old Lincoln man assaulted officer, police say

A 24-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of assaulting an officer after he was asked to leave a convenience store on West O Street around midnight Monday.
Officer Erin Spilker said Caden Holmes, a transient, gave police fake names after they were called to the Pump & Pantry, 345 W. O St., about him trespassing in the store after he’d previously been banned.
She said when officers tried to arrest Holmes, he resisted, hitting an officer on the top of his head with an elbow.
Police ultimately arrested him on suspicion of third-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree criminal trespassing, false reporting, obstructing police and resisting arrest.
