A Lincoln man has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest in connection to a scary scuffle over an officer's gun.
Police arrested Joseph Guenther, 28, of 800 Rutland Drive, on Monday for the incident Aug. 3.
Officer Angela Sands said that night at about 8 p.m. police went to Guenther’s home southwest of 14th Street and Old Cheney Road on a report that he was suicidal.
Two officers responded and determined that he would be placed into emergency protective custody and transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation. But as the officers tried to handcuff Guenther, he began to struggle, and they all went to the ground, Sands said.
More officers arrived to help.
One officer said Guenther had grabbed her holstered firearm and was tugging upward on it causing the officer to put her hands over Guenther’s to keep him from getting the gun out.
Sands said at one point in the two-minute struggle Guenther said he had the gun and it was half way out of the holster. She said they feared he may try to use it to shoot one of them or himself, but ultimately were able to pry his fingers from the gun and handcuff him.
Guenther was taken to a medical center where his mental health was evaluated. When he was released Monday, police took him to the jail.
"Officers responded to assist a man suffering from a mental health crisis and ended up in a fight for their lives,” Sands said. "The officers were commended for their courage and risking their lives to get this man the help he needed."
