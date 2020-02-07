21-year-old Lincoln man accused of fondling woman near 18th and E streets

You have free articles remaining.
A 24-year-old woman reported that a stranger fondled her while she entered a building near 18th and E streets Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at around 4:30 p.m. Officer Erin Spilker said police talked to 21-year-old Brent Smith, who lives nearby. She said when they went to arrest him on the third-degree sexual assault allegation, he struggled with the officers but quickly was taken into custody on suspicion of the sex assault, plus resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon for the 3½ inch fixed blade knife found on him.
