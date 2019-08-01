{{featured_button_text}}
 Courtesy photo from gofundme page

A 2-year-old boy found unconscious in a backyard pool July 21 has died, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police got an update from the hospital that the boy passed away at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday.

Rescue workers were called to a home in the 3200 block of Potter Street after the toddler was found in an above-ground backyard pool, unconscious and not breathing around 9 p.m. that Sunday.

The boy was taken to a Lincoln hospital, then flown to Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, where he died Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kayson039s-road-to-recovery?fbclid=IwAR0mZoMYG0NeSXKdjsfH6mueoBcx6ErpLf21J40Q8plDKyJ5s4GVLgziNvQ.

