A 2-year-old boy found unconscious in a backyard pool July 21 has died, police say.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police got an update from the hospital that the boy passed away at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday.
Rescue workers were called to a home in the 3200 block of Potter Street after the toddler was found in an above-ground backyard pool, unconscious and not breathing around 9 p.m. that Sunday.
The boy was taken to a Lincoln hospital, then flown to Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, where he died Wednesday.
