72-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh prison

A 72-year-old man died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.
Gary Landanger was serving a 4-7 year sentence out of Wayne County for possession of child pornography and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. His sentence started Sept. 2, 2015.
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Landanger was being treated for a medical condition.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.