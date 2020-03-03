You are the owner of this article.
83-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
83-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

An 83-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died at a hospital in Lincoln Monday night.

James Malina was serving a sentence of 89 years to 170 years on charges out of Dodge County that included multiple counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of child abuse. He started serving the sentence in 1996.

In a news release, a prison spokeswoman said Malina was being treated for a medical condition, though his cause of death has yet to be determined.

James Malina

James Malina

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Lori Pilger

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

