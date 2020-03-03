83-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

An 83-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate died at a hospital in Lincoln Monday night.

James Malina was serving a sentence of 89 years to 170 years on charges out of Dodge County that included multiple counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of child abuse. He started serving the sentence in 1996.

In a news release, a prison spokeswoman said Malina was being treated for a medical condition, though his cause of death has yet to be determined.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

