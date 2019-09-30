A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Sunday evening, Lincoln police said.
Lincoln Public Schools officials let Lincoln Northeast High School families know Monday morning by email that Ali Al-Burkat, a junior at the school, had died in the shooting.
Police were called to the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue on a report of gunshots just after 10 p.m.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the teenager had been a backseat passenger in a vehicle when he was shot on the street near The Fairways at Lincoln apartment complex, which comes to a dead end at Interstate 80.
Bliemeister said two other males in the car drove the victim to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, a distance of about 2 miles, where they stopped and tried to get help. An employee called 911, sending emergency crews to the pharmacy parking lot.
There, CPR was performed before Al-Burkat was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died, police said.
Authorities scheduled an autopsy.
Northeast teachers read a statement to students in classes telling them of their Al-Burkat's death, and letting them know the district's crisis team was available for anyone who wanted to talk.
Some friends made their way to the Walgreens parking lot Monday morning.
Aisha Muhammed, a student at Bryan Community, said she's known Al-Burkat for years. He was two weeks shy of his 16th birthday.
"He was the funniest kid on the block," she said. "If you were in a bad mood that kid was on the ball."
She said he has a big family, and "never did anyone wrong."
Muhammed said she was driving down Fletcher Sunday night when she saw the shooting unfold on Seventh Street. She was scared and kept driving, she said, and ended up near the Walgreens, where she recognized her friend's car in the parking lot.
She saw the bullet holes in the car and tried to reach his family, she said.
"He was like a younger brother to me," she said. "He would always kick my butt in soccer when we'd play at the YMCA."
Destiny Munoz, a North Star student, also came to the Walgreens parking lot with two friends to remember their friend. She said she'd gone to Culler Middle School with Al-Burkat.
"He was the nicest person," she said.
Meanwhile, investigators and crime scene technicians continued to work the scene on Seventh Street, south of Fletcher Avenue in northwest Lincoln. Bliemeister said they have recovered shell casings.
The road remains closed and several exits from the sprawling apartment complex onto Seventh Street remained blocked late Monday morning.
"The release of extensive details at this time may jeopardize the integrity of this ongoing investigation," police said in a news release.
Bliemeister said they have recovered video from multiple locations and will be processing and reviewing it as well.
Bliemeister said they have the vehicle in which Al-Burkat was shot but don’t yet know how many shots struck it, if there were multiple shooters, if the shots were fired at the boy or he was struck as a result of random gunfire.
“The events that preceded it are really what we’re interested in,” the police chief said Monday.
He said they were working to interview not only the two others in the vehicle, but also others who live in the area to try to piece together what happened.
Bliemeister said there was nothing to indicate this was a retaliatory shooting but cautioned that the investigation was just beginning.
The email to Northeast families asked anyone with information to call the police at 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 475-3600.
Bliemeister made the same plea to Lincoln residents.
“Right now we need the public’s assistance,” he said.
