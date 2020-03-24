32-year-old felon involved in disturbance with exes accused of possessing gun, Lincoln police say

A convicted felon is facing a gun charge following an arrest Sunday night in Lincoln.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they picked up Cedrick Cole, 32, shortly before 10:30 p.m. near 12th and Adams streets on suspicion of being in possession of a 9mm handgun despite a conviction for robbery that prevents him from legally having a gun.

He said Cole’s arrest stemmed from a disturbance at a hotel near the 27th Street exit of Interstate 80 earlier that evening. Bonkiewicz said a 19-year-old woman, Cole’s girlfriend, reported a vandalism to her car, allegedly done by Cole’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend, at around 5:30 p.m. A third woman, the mother of two of Cole’s children, also was there.

Bonkiewicz said, after hearing about the incident, Cole allegedly stormed into the hotel shouting and creating a disturbance but left before police arrived. He said the women then told police about a gun he had in the hotel room.

