You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
32-year-old felon involved in disturbance with exes accused of possessing gun, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

32-year-old felon involved in disturbance with exes accused of possessing gun, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A convicted felon is facing a gun charge following an arrest Sunday night in Lincoln.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they picked up Cedrick Cole, 32, shortly before 10:30 p.m. near 12th and Adams streets on suspicion of being in possession of a 9mm handgun despite a conviction for robbery that prevents him from legally having a gun.

He said Cole’s arrest stemmed from a disturbance at a hotel near the 27th Street exit of Interstate 80 earlier that evening. Bonkiewicz said a 19-year-old woman, Cole’s girlfriend, reported a vandalism to her car, allegedly done by Cole’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend, at around 5:30 p.m. A third woman, the mother of two of Cole’s children, also was there.

Bonkiewicz said, after hearing about the incident, Cole allegedly stormed into the hotel shouting and creating a disturbance but left before police arrived. He said the women then told police about a gun he had in the hotel room.

Police investigating gunshots fired near Second and D in Lincoln
Officers describe harrowing Sunday night rescue in southwest Lincoln
Lincoln police working to ID woman found dead in Wilderness Park

Today's jail mugshots

Cedrick Cole

Cedrick Cole

 LPD
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News