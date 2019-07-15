An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to find a 16-year-old boy believed to be in eastern Nebraska.
The Boys Town Police Department is attempting to locate, D'Angelo Bravo who is a 16-year-old, white male, approximately 5-foot 3-inches tall, about 124 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a blue hoodie with black sport shorts. Bravo has a tattoo on the right side of his neck with the words "Jayden" and tattoos on his knuckles with the words, "Vida" and "Loco."
Bravo was last known to be in the vicinity of the Boys Town at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Bravo suffers from a medical condition and has not taken his medication, which puts him in danger. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Boys Town Police Department at 531-355-2622, immediately.
More information: nsp.ne.gov/ema