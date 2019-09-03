A 24-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and two gun charges for allegedly shooting a man last month near 14th and E streets.
DaQuan "Quan" Love went to court for the first time on the charges Thursday, where his bond was set at $150,000.
If convicted of assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, he would face a minimum of nine years in prison.
In an affidavit for Love's arrest, Lincoln Officer Dustin Lind said shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 4, police were called to the area of 14th and E streets about a shooting and found 30-year-old Antwan Gary of Lincoln with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm.
The bullets caused extensive damage to his internal organs.
Investigators learned that there had been a fight earlier that night at Main Street Bar, 1325 O St., which led to a second, larger altercation later at 14th and E.
After the fight ended, Love allegedly reached behind another man's back and came out with a weapon and started firing, knocking Gary to the ground.
According to court records, an officer had recorded a disturbance near 13th and E on his body camera between about 40 people about a half-hour before the shooting, which allegedly showed Love at the scene.