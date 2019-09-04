A 91-year-old Arkansas man has been brought back to Lincoln to face allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage Lincoln girl in the 1990s, according to court records.
James F. Kennedy, of Rogers, was in court Friday on a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in May. Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies returned him to Nebraska late last month.
Kennedy's accuser told Lincoln Police in April the abuse occurred between October 1993 and December 1997, all while she was younger than 15.
In court records, police said she told investigators she had been told to keep the incidents a secret and that no one would believe her.
This year, she told police she felt the need to confront Kennedy about the abuse in telephone conversations, which police recorded.
In court Friday, Kennedy's bond was set at $300,000.
