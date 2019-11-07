{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they have found the person who pointed a gun at a 12-year-old boy walking in the Highlands in an attempt to rob him of his shoes.

It happened Monday around 3:15 p.m. near Northwest Seventh Street and West Chadderton Drive. A black car drove up to the boy and a passenger pointed a gun at him and demanded his shoes. Sgt. Angela Sands said the boy ran and the car drove off.

On Wednesday, officers went to the home of a 15-year-old boy who admitted being involved, Sands said.

She said he was taken to the Youth Services Center and referred to the Lancaster County Attorney’s office on suspicion of attempted robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

Sands said the 9mm handgun had been stolen Nov. 1 from an unlocked car in a nearby apartment complex parking lot. The owner, a 24-year-old man, said he had forgotten the gun in the center console.

