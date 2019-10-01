Lancaster County Juvenile Court Judge Toni Thorson has announced her retirement.
Her last day on the bench will be Oct. 16.
In her letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Thorson wrote, "It has been an honor to work with my colleagues to try to help children and families experiencing difficult and challenging times in their lives."
Thorson served on the juvenile bench in Lincoln for nearly 30 years. After taking the bench on Aug. 31, 1989, she was retained in her position by area voters, most recently in 2016.
The first step in replacing Thorson will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to meet to determine whether, based on judicial workload statistics, her retirement creates a vacancy on the Juvenile Court bench in Lincoln.