Wymore man accused of hitting 26-year-old with a gun, threatening to kill him

Lincoln Police say they arrested a 48-year-old Wymore man Thursday after he allegedly pulled out a loaded gun, hit a man with it and threatened to kill him.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just before 9:30 p.m., police went to the Gateway Mall parking lot and talked to witnesses and the victim.

They said a man they didn't know, later identified as Jerry L. Anderson, had come up to them and started harassing one of them when the 26-year-old told him to stop, Bonkiewicz said.

That's when, they say, Anderson pulled out a handgun and hit him in the neck with it, then pointed it at him and threatened him before hitting him in the stomach with it and leaving in a van.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police stopped the van a few blocks away and arrested Anderson after finding a loaded, .380 handgun. Bonkiewicz said his blood-alcohol level tested at .209, roughly 2½ times the legal limit to drive.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and second-offense, aggravated DUI.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

