You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wymore man accused of hitting 26-year-old with a gun, threatening to kill him
View Comments
editor's pick

Wymore man accused of hitting 26-year-old with a gun, threatening to kill him

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police say they arrested a 48-year-old Wymore man Thursday after he allegedly pulled out a loaded gun, hit a man with it and threatened to kill him.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said just before 9:30 p.m., police went to the Gateway Mall parking lot and talked to witnesses and the victim.

They said a man they didn't know, later identified as Jerry L. Anderson, had come up to them and started harassing one of them when the 26-year-old told him to stop, Bonkiewicz said.

Jerry L. Anderson

Jerry L. Anderson

That's when, they say, Anderson pulled out a handgun and hit him in the neck with it, then pointed it at him and threatened him before hitting him in the stomach with it and leaving in a van.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police stopped the van a few blocks away and arrested Anderson after finding a loaded, .380 handgun. Bonkiewicz said his blood-alcohol level tested at .209, roughly 2½ times the legal limit to drive.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and second-offense, aggravated DUI.

Jury finds Lincoln mom guilty of child abuse for not getting treatment for son with cancer
NPPD employee impaled by rebar while clearing brush near Firth is now stable
Man killed in head-on crash near North Platte, sheriff says
Inmate and wife accused of trying to get meth into State Pen

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
1
1
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News